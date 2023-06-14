 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Host Father’s Day Lunch

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Deer Creek fathers day
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Treat your Dad to a relaxing day at Deer Creek Winery for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

The lunch will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Listen to the music, enjoy your favorite cookout food, and find a new favorite wine with your Dad this Father’s Day!

The event is free to attend, food specials and drinks are an additional cost.

Reserve your spot now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-lunch-at-deer-creek-winery-tickets-615213890307

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.

deer-creek-new


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.