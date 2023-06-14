SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Host Father’s Day Lunch
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Treat your Dad to a relaxing day at Deer Creek Winery for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.
The lunch will run from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Listen to the music, enjoy your favorite cookout food, and find a new favorite wine with your Dad this Father’s Day!
The event is free to attend, food specials and drinks are an additional cost.
Reserve your spot now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-lunch-at-deer-creek-winery-tickets-615213890307
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.