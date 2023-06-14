SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Honored by Erie Insurance
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group has been honored as the Erie Insurance Giving Network “Agency of the Year” for their outstanding community involvement in 2023.
In recognition of Team Rossbacher’s contributions to the communities they live, work, and volunteer in, they were presented with an award and a $3,000.00 check for the Maeve Gives Corporation – one of many non-profit charities Team Rossbacher supported this past year.
In addition to being named the Giving Network’s “Agency of the Year,” Erie Insurance also honored Rossbacher for protecting 149 individuals and families with their auto, home, and life insurance protection in a four-week time period. Team Rossbacher was acknowledged for their long-term commitment to providing exceptional insurance protection and exemplary customer service, always going above and beyond for their clients.
Brad Allen, President of Rossbacher Insurance states, “We’re very proud of our team consistently earning the trust of new clients and working to protect our families with life insurance. It truly demonstrates our team’s commitment to quality service, valuable protection, and competitive products.”
Rossbacher has specialized in personal and commercial insurance for the past 95 years. The agency is proud to offer a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as commercial, life, and Medicare insurance. To learn more, visit one of their four offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, or North East, Pennsylvania, or visit their website at TeamRossbacher.com.
To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095.
