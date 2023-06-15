7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 54. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Juneteenth – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
