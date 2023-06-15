 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 54. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Juneteenth – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.