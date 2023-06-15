Police Release Details of Area Man LifeFlighted to Hospital After Side-by-Side Flips Over in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a side-by-side crash in Redbank Township in which an area man was airlifted with injuries.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, June 15, the crash occurred on MacAdam Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, around 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Police say 29-year-old Scott A. Walter, of Timblin, lost control of his 2015 Polaris RZR 900 XC and drove off the roadway.

While attempting to regain control and get back onto the road, the front passenger side tire and suspension broke, causing the entire tire to collapse underneath the front of the side-by-side.

This caused the side-by-side to enter the roadway and flip onto its passenger side.

Walter was airlifted by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity. Police say he was using proper safety equipment.

The side-by-side was removed from the scene by a personal tow.

According to police, Walter was charged with a traffic violation.

