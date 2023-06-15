Carolyn L. Dotten, 69, of Brookville, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor following a long hard battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Born on December 3, 1953 in New Eagle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hazel Caesper Shearer, who preceded her in death.

She was the wife of Edwin Jay Dotten Jr. He survives.

Her pastimes included doing crafts, being a loving and devoted homemaker to her family, and bead and pearl restringing.

She was well known for her business Carolyn’s Bead and Pearl Restringing throughout the South Hills area.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, James Dotten and Chris Steinert of Pittsburgh Pa, Ike Dotten and his wife Juli of Port Orange Florida; and John Dotten of Pittsburgh Pa; her daughter, Bridgett Kunselman and her husband Mark of Clarion Pa; her brothers, Ronnie Shearer of Peters township, Allan Shearer and his wife Debbie of Canonsburg Pa; and Thomas Shearer and his wife Debbie; her sister, Norma Maloy of Canonsburg Pa; her grandchildren, Kevin Dotten and his wife Haliegh of Clarion Pa, Ashley Steinert, Bobby Dotten, Lexie Dotten, Makenzie Dotten, Colby and Kyle; and her great grandchildren, Braxton, Weston, Gannon, Sophia and Kaylee.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Dotten.

There will be no services held at this time but donations can be sent to Furlong Funeral Home.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

