Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Muffins

This banana muffin recipe goes over so well with kids!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar



1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt3 medium ripe bananas1 large egg, room temperature1/3 cup vegetable oil1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. In another bowl, mash the bananas. Add egg, oil, and vanilla; mix well.

Stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups half full.

-Bake at 375° for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes; remove from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

