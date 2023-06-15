 

Community Comes Together to Raise $5,000 for Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

clarion-fire-and-hoseCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Community members, businesses, and other organizations joined forces to raise $5000.00 in support of Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 during last Saturday’s “Giving Back for a Cause” event on Main Street.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, Borough Secretary  Linda LaVan Preston, Borough Council President Carol Lapinto, Jim Crooks, Chief Doug Preston, Assistant Chief Mike Chesterfield, Pastor Harry Hoff, Borough Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar, Pastor Maura Hoff, Jenya Moore, Jocelyn Rankin, and Danny Moore.)

Sponsored by Destination Clarion-Downtown, Clarion Borough, Clarion Area Chamber of Businesses and Industry, and Hope Rising Church, “Giving Back for a Cause” featured a corn hole tournament, food trucks, a Chinese auction, bounce houses, and much more.

A ceremonial check, including contributions from local businesses and Hope Rising Church, was presented Tuesday at 5 p.m. to the fire company.

Jim Crooks, one of the organizers, described the event as a celebration of the fire department after the recent fire at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue.

“We just wanted to have an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the volunteer firemen.”

