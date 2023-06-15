 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ezekiel J. Crissman

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-BW5pdW0LPkxSi3Ezekiel J. Crissman, 2 ½ month old, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

Born in East Brady on March 15, 2023, he is the son of Devon Crissman and Cierra Lewis.

He attended Rimersburg Wesleyan Methodist Church.

He loved being with his family.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Leon Crissman; his sister, Octavia Crissman; and his grandparents, Brandi Crissman and Frank Walker.

Those preceding him in death are his grandparents, James Hill and Christina Walker.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 12-2PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A memorial service will follow at 2PM the funeral home with Pastor Mark Deeter, officiating.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.