Ezekiel J. Crissman, 2 ½ month old, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

Born in East Brady on March 15, 2023, he is the son of Devon Crissman and Cierra Lewis.

He attended Rimersburg Wesleyan Methodist Church.

He loved being with his family.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother, Leon Crissman; his sister, Octavia Crissman; and his grandparents, Brandi Crissman and Frank Walker.

Those preceding him in death are his grandparents, James Hill and Christina Walker.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 12-2PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A memorial service will follow at 2PM the funeral home with Pastor Mark Deeter, officiating.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

