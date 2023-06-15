Frances Brown Barris, 87, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:45 A.M. Wednesday June 14, 2023 after a period of failing health.

Born in Oil City, PA, on August 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Catherine Reyenders Brown.

Fran became part of the UCIP family on June 2, 1989.

It was there that she met her one true love, Bill Barris, with whom she spent many happy years.

They eventually married on, Oct. 23, 2015, at the OC&T Railroad station in Titusville, and spent their wedding night in the Caboose Motel.

They also enjoyed a vacation to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

In addition to her beloved husband, “Billy”, Fran enjoyed collecting lifelike baby dolls, sewing (especially doll clothes), making blankets, collecting buttons and yarn.

Fran enjoyed making coffee and “tatey” salad to share with her friends and visitors, eating a peanut butter “sammie”, and relaxing with a refreshing root beer.

Fran enjoyed attending church, and found great peace in the hymn, “Amazing Grace”.

She is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Stephen Banner (Diane) of Fryburg, David Banner of Fryburg, Christopher Kelley (Lauren) of Budapest, Kevin Kelley (Mary) of CA, Sandra Wilcher & her husband Brian of CA, Cheryl Banner of Bethel Park, PA, and Rick Pidilla of CA; and many friends in the U.C.IP. Community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters: Catherine M. Kelley and Rose Banner & her husband Cletus, a brother Henry M. Brown, a niece Cindy Pidilla, and nephews: Robert Banner and Thomas Banner.

Friends will be received from 10:00A.M.-11:00A.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. in the Funeral Home with Rev. T. Christopher Hill Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to UCIP P.O.Box 437 Meadville, PA 16335.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

