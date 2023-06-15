Grace V. Gibbons, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 7:29 P.M., Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born in Franklin on September 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Blanche McCandless Slocum.

Grace graduated from Franklin High School at the age of 17 in 1949.

She was initially employed as secretary for the gas company and later worked for many years as office secretary for the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Grace was subsequently employed as office secretary of the Rocky Grove Elementary School.

Grace was an active and longtime member of Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, trustee, a member of the Shepherd’s Committee and financial secretary.

Grace enjoyed walking and participated in many Applefest 5K races, often winning first place in her age group.

She also attended yoga and aerobic classes well past the age of 80.

Grace loved to travel.

She and her husband, Bo, traveled throughout the United States, often wintering in Florida or Myrtle Beach.

On February 11, 1950, Grace married Clair “Bo” Gibbons, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters, Pam Baughman and her husband Larry of Franklin, and Robyn Kosheba and her husband Ed of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Dr. Clare Hoover (Dr. Matthew Buccellato), Amanda (Brett) Hill, Adam Baughman, Ben Hoover (Kristen Slaney); and five-great-grandchildren, Kensington, Anden, Bowen, Viola, and Bryce. Grace was preceded in death by her three sisters; Alice Flaherty (Jack), Geneva Jones (Bill) and Betty Hoover (Terry).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Shawn Johnson, Chaplain of Sugar Creek Station.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

The family is especially grateful to the staff at Sugar Creek Station for the caring they provided to Grace in the last years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sugar Creek Station Auxiliary, 351 Causeway Dr. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.