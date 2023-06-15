Local Woman Injured After Vehicle Slams Head-On into Guide Rail in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured after her vehicle slammed into a guide rail in Beaver Township.

According to a June 15 release issued by Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened as 26-year-old Christa S. Mann, of Sligo, was traveling west on East End Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 3:34 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Police say Mann failed to negotiate a left turn onto Huckleberry Ridge Road in her 2009 Pontiac G6, which struck a guide rail head on.

Mann suffered a suspected minor injury, but was not transported.

Mann’s passenger—36-year-old Timothy D. Jones, of Kittanning—was not injured.

Both occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Mann was issued a traffic warning.

