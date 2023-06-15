Man Allegedly Assaults Two Individuals at Cabin in Barnett Township

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted two individuals at a cabin in Barnett Township on Saturday evening.

Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Dylan James Harris, of Monaca, on Monday, June 12, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Marienville received a call from Jefferson County 9-1-1 relating a domestic occurring at a cabin lodge located on State Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The female caller related a known male was drunk and having an argument with a female and pushed her, the complaint states.

Upon being dispatched, troopers were informed that the female called back and stated the suspect was putting his head through the wall and becoming violent with other people in the cabin. The call was lost at this time, the complaint indicates.

Upon arriving at the scene, troopers were approached in the driveway of the cabin lodge parking lot by several individuals who were “very distraught and frantic,” the complaint notes.

All parties related the male was inside the cabin trying to kick the door in a bedroom where two small juvenile children were located, according to the complaint.

Troopers went inside and located the male lying on the floor of the hallway, screaming “(expletive) them all,” the complaint states.

Troopers spoke with a female victim, who related Dylan Harris pushed her while they were in the shower. She stated after she helped Harris out of the shower, he punched her in the abdomen while in the kitchen, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police she then yelled “he punched me call 9-1-1,” and ran outside, the complaint notes.

A known male victim was interviewed by police and stated Harris grabbed the metal grates off the kitchen stove and swung them at him, saying “I’ll kill you,” the complaint states.

The male victim explained he grabbed the grates out of Harris’ hands and began to wrestle him to the floor. Harris was “screaming obscenities” and began to push him before going back to the hallway of the cabin, at which time police arrived, the complaint indicates.

Harris was taken into custody at this time, the complaint notes.

Harris was arraigned at 9:12 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, on the following charges in front of Judge Bazylak:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary (two counts)

He was released on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on August 9, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

