Opioid Settlement Money Coming to Clarion County for Drug and Alcohol Programs; Agreements with Ambulance Companies Considered

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Opioid settlement money will be used in Clarion County thanks to a contract with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc. for providing services as the pass-through entity.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius, a board member of the AIC Drug and Alcohol Commission, asked Executive Director Kami Anderson to explain some planned projects.

According to Anderson, working with ambulance services is a priority.

“We’d like to have agreements with the ambulance companies to fund them to do intervention services,” said Anderson. “For us at the scene of an overdose or an injury or sickness caused by a substance use disorder. So we would like to contract with the ambulance companies. We have a leave-behind box with information about where they can get help and treatment and two Narcan kits. If they overdose again, we want the ambulance companies to leave with the patient or a family member or friend with them.

“If they overdose again, we also have a 24-hour warm line operated by our staff. If the EMT can call, they call a crisis line that puts them through to one of our staff, and we would like to talk, person to person, either with the patient or the friend or family member that’s with them, if there is one.”

The crisis line tries to convince the person to get in the ambulance and go to the hospital. According to Anderson, ambulances are losing a lot of money because if they’ve already been “Narcaned” they will refuse to go to the hospital or get in the ambulance. Then, the ambulances don’t get paid for that trip.

“Then they’re losing money,” continued Anderson. “So if they can make this intervention piece, hopefully, we can get that person to think about contacting us or going to the hospital where our staff will meet them in the hospital, or we have open appointments two times a day, every day at our office that they can walk in.”

“Then we can get them into treatment the next day. So the goal, especially for people that repeatedly overdose, is to get them some help and treatment. So the ambulance pumping is hard, having to return to their homes often.

More services for the jail

“Another thing that we would like to do is work with the jail and provide more services in the jail,” said Anderson.

A reentry program may be possible so that people who are in jail with substance use disorders which is probably 70 to 80 percent of the inmates, according to Anderson.

“They could have a reentry coordinator at the prison to assist them with lining up everything they need to be successful when they come back into the community.

“(For example), housing, transportation, medical, and make sure their prescriptions are filled, any mental health needs they might have, hook them up with all the services, and schedule them and assist them in getting help so that they can easily reenter and not return to the same activities they were doing.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.