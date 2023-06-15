Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Collision in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened in Richland Township.

According to a report released on Thursday, June 15, by PSP Clarion, the incident occurred on Master Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Police say a 2018 Honda Pilot driven by 45-year-old William R. Jenkins, of Emlenton, was traveling north when an unidentified vehicle traveling south made contact with the driver’s side of Jenkins’ Honda.

This caused damage to the driver’s side mirror and scraped the paint along the length of the Honda.

The unidentified vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south. It was described as a white van, unknown make, model, and registration.

Jenkins was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.