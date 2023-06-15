Police: Sligo Man Caught on Video Ripping Sprinkler Head Off Jail Cell Ceiling While Naked

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Sligo man who was housed in the Jefferson County Jail allegedly ripped a sprinkler head off the ceiling while he was naked.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Corey Alan Rankin, of Sligo, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, June 7.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, in regards to an inmate breaking off the sprinkler head inside of his cell around 1:35 p.m. on March 12.

Upon arrival, officers met with an employee of the jail, who stated Corey Rankin stood on top of the sink inside his cell and ripped the sprinkler head from the ceiling, causing the room to flood, the complaint states.

The employee related she was notified Rankin was standing on his toilet. After she was notified of this, she pulled up the security camera footage and witnessed Rankin standing naked on top of the sink and ripping the sprinkler from the ceiling. She also stated a corrections officer spoke with Rankin prior to this happening, the complaint indicates.

Troopers then spoke with that corrections officer who related Rankin asked to be let out to file a grievance. The officer said he told Rankin he would let him out but to wait until he finished his rounds, and he would be back to let him out. After telling him to wait, Rankin got mad and started yelling and kicking the cell door, the complaint notes.

Troopers watched the security footage and observed Rankin standing at the cell door speaking with the corrections officer. When the officer walked away, Rankin turned around and began kicking the cell door. After kicking the cell door, Rankin took off all his clothes then climbed on top of the sink and ripped the sprinkler down, causing the cell to flood, the complaint states.

The total amount of the repairs were $358.00, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, on May 6, troopers interviewed Rankin at the Jefferson County Jail regarding this incident. He told police he was mad at the corrections officer for not listening to him about his food allergies and how he continued getting food he could not eat. Rankin said he feels like all the corrections officers ignore him.

Rankin stated before ripping the sprinkler off of the ceiling, he was talking to the corrections officer about being ignored and told the officer, “If you don’t want to listen to me, I’ll make you listen to me.” After making that statement, Rankin stood on top of the sink in his cell and ripped the sprinkler head off of the ceiling, the complaint continues.

Rankin was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

Institutional Vandalism Educational Facility, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is slated for August 8, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.