Randy L. DeMarco, 69, of Marienville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Born on August 29, 1953 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late John P. and Sarah L. DeMarco.

He was the first of his family to attend college and in May 1975 he graduated from Penn State University with a BS degree in Forestry Science.

He retired from the USDA Forest Service in 2012 after 30 years of service as a Forestry Technician.

During his employment he was also a wildland firefighter and squad or crew boss on many fires.

In his younger days, he enjoyed water and snow skiing and was active in volleyball leagues.

He loved hunting, fishing and boating and was an avid stargazer.

On February 2, 2002, he married the former Donna Coward (Cotterman).

In addition to his wife of 21 years, he is survived by his daughters, Allison (Travis Maddock) and Leandra DeMarco; his stepson, Shane (Tori Lewis) Cotterman; his stepdaughter, Jena (Ryan) Troupe; his brother, John DeMarco; his sisters, Kathy (Michael) Miller and Wendy Cassel; his granddaughter, Brynlee Troupe and Unborn Baby Girl Troupe; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Randy will be greatly missed and remembered for his laughter and sense of humor.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5-7PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA with an additional visiting hour from 10-11AM on Friday, June 16, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11AM at the funeral home with Rev. James Power, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Jenks TWP., Forest County.

