Deets Mechanical Gifts HVAC Tools to Seven Seniors at Venango Technology Center

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

deets votech (1)SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical teamed up with some of their vendors to gift brand new tool bags and tool sets to to seven HVAC Program graduates at the Venango Technology Center in Oil City.

(Pictured above from left to right: Ethan Marbich, Nathan Turner, Leroy Beary, Gage Moffitt, Jackson Ewing, Carl Chelton, with Austin Linney, from Deets Mechanical. Missing from the photo: Noah Forker.)

Austin Linney from Deets Mechanical was happy to provide gifts to the seven seniors of the HVAC program.

“We think it’s important as company to get these young kids started off on the right foot with a nice set of tools they can call their own as they enter their career,” said Linney.

deets votech 2 (1)

A special thank you goes out to R.E. Michel Company and DiversiTech Corporation for donating and providing such a memorable day for the graduates!

For more information about Deets Mechanical, Inc. visit them online, https://www.deetsmechanical.com/ on Facebook or give them a call at (814) 676-6665.

Deets Mechanical, Inc. is located at 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346

Deets Mechanical Inc. is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
