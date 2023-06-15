 

SPONSORED: Infrared Sauna Now Available at Simply Skin Medical Spa

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


Simply Skin Sauna (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Simply Skin Medical Spa now offers Infrared Sauna treatments!

Infrared saunas use light to heat your body, not the air around you, creating a relaxing and therapeutic experience designed to detoxify and heal the body, boost mood, and more.

Benefits include:

  • Relaxation
  • Detoxification
  • Ache/Pain Relief
  • Increase Metabolism and Burn fat
  • Boost Immunity
  • Repair Muscles
  • Reverse Aging and Renew Skin

The benefits of an Infrared Sauna increase over time with regular use.

The Infrared Sauna can be added to any Simply Skin Service.

Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood St, Clarion, PA 16214.

Simply Skin Sauna (2)

For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.

SimplySkin Green


