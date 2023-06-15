SPONSORED: Infrared Sauna Now Available at Simply Skin Medical Spa
Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Simply Skin Medical Spa now offers Infrared Sauna treatments!
Infrared saunas use light to heat your body, not the air around you, creating a relaxing and therapeutic experience designed to detoxify and heal the body, boost mood, and more.
Benefits include:
- Relaxation
- Detoxification
- Ache/Pain Relief
- Increase Metabolism and Burn fat
- Boost Immunity
- Repair Muscles
- Reverse Aging and Renew Skin
The benefits of an Infrared Sauna increase over time with regular use.
The Infrared Sauna can be added to any Simply Skin Service.
Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood St, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
