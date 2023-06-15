SPONSORED: Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion – You Have the Right to Choose Your Auto Body Shop
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion wants you to know you have the right to choose your auto body shop.
Oftentimes, people feel pressured to let their insurance company make decisions for them when it comes to getting their vehicle repaired. Nick’s Auto Body wants you to know the following information when working through your insurance claim and collision repair process.
You Have The Right To Know:
– You are not required by law to get more than one estimate.
– You are not required to use a shop selected by your insurance company or claims adjuster. You may have the shop of your choice make the repairs. However, you are required by your policy to allow your insurance company a reasonable amount of time to inspect the damages prior to repairing them.
– Your insurance company wants your vehicle properly repaired and you to be completely satisfied with their claim service. You have specific rights and obligations that you should be aware of. Always be sure to review your policy and understand your rights.
– If an agreement cannot be reached between your insurance company and the repair shop, your policy has an “Appraisal Clause” whereby an independent appraiser can be called in to help resolve the matter.
– Only you, the owner, can authorize repairs on your vehicle.
– Repair estimates will vary. A lower estimate may not include necessary things such as front or rear wheel alignments, re-aiming your headlamps, etc. It’s your car. Be sure it’s repaired to your satisfaction.
– Sign the release only when the repairs have been completed to your satisfaction.
– The vehicle is being repaired for YOU, the owner. To avoid delays, you will be required to pay for the repairs upon completion or have payment secured from your insurance company, along with any necessary endorsements from lien holders.
Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion stands ready to assist you in any of these matters.
Nick’s Auto will work closely with you to minimize your inconvenience and maximize your satisfaction. If you have any questions on how Nick’s can be of assistance, please give them a call at 814-297-1600.
Nick’s Auto Body is licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a motor vehicle damage appraiser and is authorized by most major insurance companies as a direct repair facility. To speed up the claims process, Nick’s Auto Body is online with most major insurance companies.
Nick’s staff will strive to make your repair experience as painless as possible. They will help with filing claims, accept special scheduling requests for repairs, provide free pick-up and delivery, and arrange for rental vehicles if needed.
Nick’s Auto Body
35 Alpha Lane (Former Seidles’s Collision Center)
Phone: 814-297-1600
Website: https://www.nicksautobody.com/
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
