St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Set for July 1
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) — St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held on Saturday, July 1, at the historic Lucinda Train Station.
Pre-registration is encouraged and limited race day registration begins at 7:00 a.m.
The event begins at 8:00 a.m.
The event, now in its ninth year, will be held rain or shine on the beautiful Rail 66 Country Trail.
Race awards will be presented to the top male and female performers in various categories.
Timing will be provided by Miles of Smiles Timing Services. Absolute Clarion DJ Services will be providing the entertainment.
The entry fee for the race is $20.00 for pre-registered entrants and $25.00 per participant on race day.
Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org/liberty5k.html, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling 814-226-7288.
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.
The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda (I-80 Exit 60, Rt. 66 North 10 miles) and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt 66 N. The station is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park.
St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on the parish grounds.
The event features their traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners, games of skill and chance for all ages, a quilt tent, called-number games, live entertainment, and a grand prize drawing worth over $10,000 in cash and prizes.
For more information, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
