SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Has a Great Selection of Used Furniture

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

venango county co op furniture 5CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op to check out a great selection of quality used furniture.

Venango County Co-Op has a large variety of used furniture just waiting for a new home. Dressers, wardrobes, beds, bedroom sets, tables and chairs, desks, and even a beautiful leather couch. They also have many shelves, cabinets, stands and lamps available to complete any room design.

venango county co op furniture 2

venango county co op furniture 3

venango county co op furniture 4

venango county co op furniture 6

The Venango County Co-Op has over a hundred locally-owned businesses and thousands of handmade crafts, gifts, collectibles, antiques, and a whole lot more all under one roof.

When you shop at the Venango County Co-Op you support small businesses.

Venango County Co-Op Hours

Wednesday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.


