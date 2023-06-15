State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating After Taillight Broken on Van in Sligo Borough

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating After Taillight Broken on Van in Sligo Borough

PSP Clarion is investigating an alleged criminal mischief incident that happened on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Thursday, June 15, the incident took place sometime between 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, and 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.

Police say a taillight was broken on a 2013 Dodge Caravan.

The victim is a 39-year-old Sligo woman.

Vehicle Damaged in Millcreek Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment and criminal mischief near Fisher Strattanville Road in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Police say the front left panel of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was damaged.

The victims are a 27-year-old female and a 70-year-old female, both of DuBois.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.