7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayShowers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
TonightShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
SundaySunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.
JuneteenthSunny, with a high near 84.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 59.
TuesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 55.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 80.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.