7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

TodayShowers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 3pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
TonightShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
SundaySunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 52.
JuneteenthSunny, with a high near 84.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 59.
TuesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 55.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 80.

