Clara Rose Schmidt, 63, of Old Mercer Rd. in Franklin, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Born in Mercer County on October 14, 1959, she was the daughter of V. Lee Smith and John smith

She had two siblings, Patty Opitz and Smitty Smith and two sons David Rossey and Shane Smith.

Clara enjoyed making jewelry and playing pool.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Fisherman’s Pier at Two Mile Run Park.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.