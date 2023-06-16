Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Flavorful Chicken Fajitas

The marinated chicken in these popular wraps is mouthwatering!

Ingredients

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 tablespoons lemon juice



1-1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin1 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon chili powder1/2 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips1/2 medium sweet red pepper, julienned1/2 medium green pepper, julienned4 green onions, thinly sliced1/2 cup chopped onion6 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmedOptional: Shredded cheddar cheese, taco sauce, salsa, guacamole, sliced red onions and sour cream

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice and seasonings; add the chicken. Turn to coat; cover. Refrigerate for 1-4 hours.

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, saute peppers and onions in remaining oil until crisp-tender. Remove and keep warm.

-Drain chicken, discarding marinade. In the same skillet, cook chicken over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5-6 minutes. Return pepper mixture to pan; heat through.

-Spoon filling down the center of tortillas; fold in half. Add toppings as desired, fold in half.

