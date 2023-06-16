 

Cyphert’s Celebrate 68th Wedding Anniversary

Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Jun 15 13-57-03Don and Marie Cyphert of Leeper will be celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 18.

They are the parents of seven children, 22 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

They treasure their time spent with family and friends.

They enjoy spending time outdoors and walks to sit on their bench just outside of Leeper on the Rail 66 Trail.

Anniversary announcements are a free service brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

To submit an anniversary announcement, email [email protected].


