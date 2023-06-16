 

Great Pa News Quiz: I-95 Disaster, Budget Fights, Wage Hike, and a Political Hall of Famer

Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

j3rja02jem1b24bw4jw4hc1h9rA Philadelphia disaster on a vital East Coast roadway, budget sticking points with a June 30 deadline looming, and growing Democratic hopes for a state minimum wage hike were all in the news this week.

(Photo: The sun sets behind City Hall and the Philadelphia skyline Dec. 3, 2021, photographed on southbound Interstate I-95, just north of Center City. Photo credit: Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

See how closely you were paying attention with the latest installment of Spotlight PA’s Great PA News Quiz:

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ([email protected]) with a heads up. And good luck!


