Local Man Allegedly Sends Harassing Messages, Nude Photos to Teenage Girl in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of sending harassing messages and nude photos to a teenage girl in Clarion Township.

According to court documents, PSP Clarion filed the following criminal charges against 58-year-old Robert Ross Greeley, of Corsica, on Tuesday, June 13, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office:

Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Material Minor, Felony 3 (two counts)

Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Cyber Harassment of a Child – Seriously Disparaging Statements, Etc., Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, police interviewed a known victim on March 21, 2022, at PSP Clarion.

During the interview, the teenage victim provided multiple text messages sent to her by Robert Greeley. The messages were inappropriate–sexual in nature content and images, the complaint states.

The first instance found was on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and they continued through the day of the interview (March 21, 2022), the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Greeley reportedly used lewd, sexually explicit language language in his text message to the teenage female victim.

It was also learned that Greeley allegedly used fakes names on two Facebook accounts and had sent the victim an image of female genitalia, the complaint states.

On September 24, 2022, Greeley was interviewed in PSP Clarion’s interview room.

During the interview, the PSP Clarion Trooper read Greeley the messages sent to the victim. Greeley admitted to sending the messages,” the complaint indicates.

He also allegedly stated he messaged the victim inappropriate things about other people, the complaint notes.

Greeley admitted during the interview that he felt like sending the inappropriate messages to the victim(s) was a mistake, but not at the time he sent them. He also admitted to sending nude female images to the victim,” the complaint states.

Greeley further admitted to having one Facebook account and indicated he had purchased a used phone with the second Facebook account already on it, but deleted it, the complaint indicates.

Greeley was arraigned at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in front of Judge Quinn.

He was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, June 20, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

