ONE MAN READY: Football Camp Led By Professional Football Players Comes to Keystone Next Week

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Thanks to a generous donation, 110 youth football players in grades three through 12 will have a chance to learn from professional football players at the One Man Ready Football Camp at Keystone High School June 20 and 21.

The camp is free for the participants thanks to Keystone alum Brian Cole, whose company, Otto, is sponsoring the two-day clinic.

(Pictured above, Keystone football coach Todd Smith, pointing, and his staff will help conduct a football camp for Keystone players in grades three through 12 June 20 and 21 along with four current and former professional football players)

“It’s $50,000 to bring this camp to Keystone,” said Keystone High School football coach Todd Smith.

Edmond Robinson, Jr., who played for several NFL teams and was most recently on the Arlington Renegades roster in the XFL this past season; Sebastian Trelota, a former guard for the Tennessee Titans; Nick Temple, who played linebacker in the CFL; and Will Clarke, who played defensive end for four NFL teams and was most recently in the XFL with the Renegades, will host the two-day camp.

The Keystone football coaching staff will also be instructors during the clinic, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“My goal was to get between 100 and 150,” Smith said. “I thought it would fall in that range. We have 110 signed in. I think it’s going to be exciting. You don’t get too many opportunities to have guys who play in the NFL work with your program. I think it’s also very generous by the alumni. It’s a pretty good thing for the kids.”

Smith said bringing this camp to Keystone has been in the works since January.

He jumped at the chance to have his program benefit from the knowledge of professional football players.

“It’s good motivation for the kids because they’re gonna learn some new things and have a lot of respect for and look up to those guys who are going to work with them,” Smith said. “I just think it’s fantastic.”

Robinson began the football clinic back in 2015 where he went to high school at St. Johns in Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina.

Robinson, a linebacker, attended Newberry College and became the only player ever selected by an NFL team from that program when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

He started one game, in Week 15, of his rookie season.

“He’s such a great guy,” Smith said of Robinson. “He has a real interesting story and he has a great message for the kids.”



