Police Investigating After 2-Year-Old Child Leaves Residence While Guardian Is Sleeping

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been opened after a two-year-old child was found walking down the street without supervision in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

Police say a known juvenile exited her residence by opening the front door while a known male guardian was sleeping.

The child walked down the street a short distance and was found by a nearby resident.

The child is listed as a two-year-old female from Strattanville.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

