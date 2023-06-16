Community Pulls Together for Special Olympics Summer Games
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Thursday, June 9th, the Clarion County Special Olympics basketball team was riding down Main Street with a police escort when they got the news they were dreading.
The team after their police escort down Main Street, Clarion: (Back Row): Jordan Myers, Bill Stout, Jimmy Smathers, Jared Wolbert, Tyler Smith, Vanessa Larson, Jordan Champion, Terry Coles, Prince Brooks. (Front Row): Olivia Keltz, Ezra Brooks, Kiara Martin, Tanya Brooks, Amy Mays. Not Pictured: Brandon Barclay.
As they were about to leave town to compete at the Special Olympics Summer Games in State College, the event was canceled at the last minute due to air quality concerns. The athletes, coaches, and volunteers alike were all devastated that the competition they had been practicing for was not going to happen this year.
An incredible effort from the coaches and community was then undertaken to create an event for the athletes to still enjoy a happy ending to their great season. The coaches and volunteers were able to set up an event at the last minute in conjunction with the Clarion County YMCA.
Coaches (left to right): Jimmy Smathers, Tanya Brooks, Amy Mays, Emily Brent, Olivia Keltz, and Prince Brooks.
YMCA Branch Director Jesse Kelley and Membership Coordinator Anna Matthews played a huge role in making the event happen. The exhibition basketball championship game was on Friday, June 9th, at 6:30 p.m. The 5 v. 5 basketball game featured the Special Olympians and community members- Aiden Brooks, Calvin German, Ethan Burford, and Ben Murtha. The referees for the game were volunteers Keith Murtha and Brian Mooney.
YDL broadcasted the event, thanks to sponsor Burford & Henry Real Estate.
“When we were asked if we would be willing to broadcast this event, we believed it definitely fits into the mission we are creating at the YDL Sports Network,” yourdailylocal, LLC co-owner Chris Rossetti said. “We are happy to be able to play a small role in making this a special night for these athletes.”
The broadcast is now available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bry5omSAKow&ab_channel=YDLSportsNetwork
The athletes played an amazing game that had the crowd biting their nails. You could tell that the champions were overwhelmed with emotions when gold medals were awarded to the athletes, and many tears were shed. This team deserved every moment of recognition and support for all of their hard work.
“I’m proud of our team of athletes for all their hard work throughout the season and for accepting the disappointing news like true champions!” said Head Coach Tanya Brooks. “I’m also thankful for our staff of volunteers and community members that made the event possible. The exhibition game, I believe, was just as meaningful to the team as the state games. They just want the opportunity to compete and showcase their talents, like everyone else.”
A reception was held after the championship game at the American Legion for the athletes, coaches, volunteers and their families. The Clarion American Legion kindly donated their banquet hall for the event, and Developing Disabilities donated pizza and refreshments for the party.
Athletes and volunteers are always needed for events like this.
For more information, you can visit https://specialolympicspa.org/ and their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/clarionsopa
The next sport will be bowling, partnered with Venango County, from October-December.
