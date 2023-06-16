 

Michael Patton Advising: How Taxes Impact Your Retirement Income Strategy

Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: How Taxes Impact Your Retirement Income Strategy.

Retirees face several unique challenges when managing their income, particularly when it comes to taxes. From understanding how taxes relate to Social Security and Medicare to determining when to tap taxable and tax-advantaged accounts, individuals must juggle a complicated mix of factors.

Social Security and Medicare

People are sometimes surprised to learn that a portion of Social Security income becomes federally taxable when combined income exceeds $25,000 for single taxpayers and $32,000 for married couples filing jointly. The taxable portion is up to 85% of benefits, depending on income and filing status.1

In addition, the amount retirees pay in Medicare premiums each year is based on the modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) from two years earlier. In other words, the cost retirees pay for Medicare in 2023 is based on the MAGI reported on their 2021 returns.

Read The Full Article Here: How Taxes Impact Your Retirement Income Strategy

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC.

