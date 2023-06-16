 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Proposed 2nd Avenue Project Prompts Clarion Borough to Schedule Meeting Next Week

Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

2nd-aveCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council will hold its second meeting of the month on Tuesday evening, June 20, at the Clarion Free Library.

(Photo by Adrian Weber)

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

One of the purposes of the meeting is that Theron Miles and Tom McConnell, of the Blueprint Community, may present a proposal to seek a large grant for a project that could take place between the Clarion Area School at 2nd Avenue and Liberty Street to the township line near the new park under construction and the Clarion cemeteries.

Theron Miles and McConnell are on the agenda to discuss PennDOT TA Set-Aside Funds Safe Routes to School Program and request Clarion Borough to apply.

Specific information on the project has not been released.

The meeting is open to the public.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.