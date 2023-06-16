Proposed 2nd Avenue Project Prompts Clarion Borough to Schedule Meeting Next Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council will hold its second meeting of the month on Tuesday evening, June 20, at the Clarion Free Library.

(Photo by Adrian Weber)

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

One of the purposes of the meeting is that Theron Miles and Tom McConnell, of the Blueprint Community, may present a proposal to seek a large grant for a project that could take place between the Clarion Area School at 2nd Avenue and Liberty Street to the township line near the new park under construction and the Clarion cemeteries.

Theron Miles and McConnell are on the agenda to discuss PennDOT TA Set-Aside Funds Safe Routes to School Program and request Clarion Borough to apply.

Specific information on the project has not been released.

The meeting is open to the public.

