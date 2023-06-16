 

State Police Calls: Elderly Man Cited for Trespassing in Elk Township

Friday, June 16, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruiser2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Harassment Incident

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment that occurred at 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident involved an ex-boyfriend and an ex-girlfriend.

No further details were released.

Elderly Man Cited for Trespassing in Elk Township

PSP Clarion responded to a trespassing incident that occurred on State Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County, at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Police say one male was cited with simple trespassing.

The arrestee is a known 86-year-old Knox man.

The victim is a 77-year-old Knox woman.

The arrestee’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


