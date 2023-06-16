William L. Pollock, age 85 of Knox, passed away before arriving at the emergency room of Clarion Hospital late Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.

Born November 29, 1937 in Sligo, he was a son of the late Stanley Pollock and Ethel Gray Pollock and was a graduate of Sligo High School.

William retired as a mill rite for the steel industry.

He was a member of the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church and the Pioneer Antique Engine Society and enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting all 49 states in the continental United States.

Survivors include his wife, the former Donna T. Thompson; son William “Tiger” Pollock (Brenda) of Endeavor; three grandchildren: Robbie Lightner, David Lightner and Josh Lightner and two great grandchildren, Lou and Lucy.

William is also survived by a sister, Nancy Edder (David) of McKean.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Jo Lightner; brother Denny Pollock, and granddaughter-in-law Meghan.

Family and friends will be received from 11 am to noon Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will immediately follow at noon Saturday in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences may be sent to William’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

