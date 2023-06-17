One-Vehicle Crash on South 5th Avenue

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Friday afternoon on the 500 block of South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 16, for an accident that occurred near Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

State Police in Clarion, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

