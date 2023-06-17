Brooke Pearl Schmader, 30, of Rimersburg, passed away early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023 in the comfort of her own home following a long, but strong bout with cancer.

She was born on February 19, 1993 in Kittanning; daughter of Kevin and Tammy Stewart Schmader of Rimersburg.

Brooke was a graduate for Union High School.

She then worked as a Medical Receptionist for Dr. Joseph Leonard and Dr. Robert Luderer through the BHS Health System.

Brooke was a member of the Saint Richards Catholic Church in Rimersburg.

She enjoyed any family gathering, especially cookouts.

Brooke also enjoyed weekend getaways and shopping.

She loved her bling and was quite the fashionista, giving anyone and everyone advice on any type of fashion.

Brooke also loved being a fur mom to her cats.

In addition to her parents, Brooke is survived by the love of her life and fiancé, Curtis Murray of Rimersburg; her bestfriend and sister, Brittany McGuirk of Rimersburg; and her niece and nephew who she was like a 2nd mother to, Addison and Aiden McGuirk, both of Rimersburg.

She is also survived by her uncles, Barry Stewart and his wife, Leanne, of Rimersburg, Kelly Schmader of California, Kenneth Schmader and his wife, Janice, of Texas, and Fred Gilfillan of New Jersey; her aunt, Kim Davis and her husband, Bill, of Rimersburg; and her cousins, Colby Davis and his wife, Brittiany, Braxton and Layton Stewart, Angie Brown, and Brian, Jason, Trevor, Trent, Nick, and AJ Gilfillan.

Brooke was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ken and Pearl Schmader; her maternal grandparents, Frank and Sandy Stewart; and 2 aunts, Tina Schmader and Suzie Gilfillan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Leonard, Dr. Luderer, and the staff at the BHS Health System and the Clarion Cancer Center for not only all of their love and care for Brooke, but for treating her like family.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the funeral home with Rev. Mike Schreckengost, cousin of the family.

Interment will follow in the Saint Eusebius Cemetery in East Brady.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Brooke’s honor to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

