Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dill Pickle Dip

This pickle dip is addicting!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream



1/4 cup dill pickle juice1 cup chopped dill pickles1 teaspoon garlic pepper blendOptional: Ridged potato chips or pretzels

Directions

-In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, and pickle juice until smooth. Stir in pickles and pepper blend. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 4 hours. If desired, serve with chips or pretzels.

