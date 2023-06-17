Food Bank Receives Vegetables from Clarion County Master Gardeners

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Penn State Master Gardeners donated more than 300 vegetable plants to the Community Action Office last week for distribution to clients of the Clarion Food Bank.

(Pictured above. left to right: Clarion Master Gardeners presenting vegetables to Community Action are Pam Hufnagel, Stephanie Wilshire, Susan McElhattan, Crystal Walter, Community Action case manager, Cheryl Shellhammer, AmeriCorps RSVP Director, and Alice Thurau.)

The vegetables were grown by the master gardeners at their horticultural resource center, aka greenhouse and demonstration garden, located at Clarion County Park. The regional coordinator from Penn State Extension provided the master gardeners with seeds, soil, jiffy pots, hoses, and a wheelbarrow. The gardeners supplied loving care to grow the vegetables.

For the third consecutive year, fresh vegetables are available at the Clarion Food Pantry at 30A South Sheridan Road at the Community Action Office.

Some of the plants donated were a variety of tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, and various herbs. The master gardeners also planted an extended demonstration garden with tomatoes, peppers, onions, beets, beans, carrots, and flowering plants like nasturtiums, sunflowers, and marigolds.

Vegetables from the garden will be donated regularly to the Community Action Food Pantry as the vegetables are harvested, the same as last year.

Individuals who come in for the food pantry will be offered plants. Kids of clients can also get involved, watering the garden, picking the veggies, looking for tomatoes, and looking for little worms and bugs.

Penn State Master Gardener trainees must participate in at least 40 hours of classroom training, score 80 percent on the midterm and final exam, and fulfill 50 hours of volunteer service.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.