Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 61, of Spartansburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence following a sudden illness.

Jeff was born on June 7, 1962, in Titusville to Russell W. “Brody” and Marjorie C. Lewis Wolfe.

He was previously married to Pamela Sexton.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1984.

Jeff worked for Titusville Ambulance Service for several years, was an over the road truck driver, and worked for Schwans, Rent-A-Center, and Vision Quest.

He was last employed at Giant Eagle.

He was a member of the House of Prayer Church and a former member of the Cherrytree Vol. Fire Dept.

Jeff enjoyed, HAM Radio, playing in the music group Together Again music who played at local parks churches, senior centers, and nursing homes.

He also enjoyed flying model planes at the airport and being with family and friends.

Jeff is survived by his mother Marjorie of Titusville; two children, Maria Wolfe and best friend Eleasha Adams, and James Wolfe both of Titusville; one granddaughter, Oaklynn Wolfe of Titusville; two sisters, Jamie Lohr and husband Eric of Centerville, and Julie Schley and husband Jeff of Titusville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Russell; and Jeff’s companion Carolle Burns.

Visitation will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Leroy Vanderhoff, officiating.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

Memorial contributions can be made to The House of Prayer Church 43351 Buells Corners Rd. Spartansburg, PA 16434.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

