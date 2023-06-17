Jerome J. “Jerry” Judy Jr., 84, of Lucinda, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.

He was born on May 14, 1939 in Lucinda to the late Jerome J. Judy Sr. and Irene P. Schmader Judy.

Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran, while in the Army he earned the rank of SP4, he served from 1962 to 1964.

He served as chaplain assistant while in the Army.

On September 5, 1964 he married the love of his life Donna Wolbert at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA.

Jerry had worked for Lander’s Store in Lucinda, R & S Metals, L & R Decorating, Clarion Bathware, Millcreek Metal and also owned and operated the Deck Drive-in Restaurant in Lucinda.

Jerry belonged to the Council 4216 Knights of Columbus, he was a 4th degree in Clarion, a member of the Clarion American Legion, the Antler Club in Lucinda and also was in a coffee club.

As a hobby, he enjoyed square dance calling.

In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his children: Lonny Judy and his wife Amy of Butler, PA and Holly Bradybaugh of Lucinda, PA; his 6 grandchildren: Zack, Sydney, Taylor Weaver and Carter Judy and Hope and Sophia Bradybaugh.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Grace A. Ochs, Ralph J. Judy, Richard A. Judy, and Ruth M. Lander.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, PA with the Rev. Michael Polinek pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda, PA.

The family would like thank all his caretakers, Shippenville Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, and the hospice nurses.

He is now in Heaven having a big square dance with his siblings and friends.

Memorials may be made in Jerry’s honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic School 112 Rectory Lane, P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

