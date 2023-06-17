Marjorie L. Renninger, 73, of the suburbs of Kingsville, danced through the gates and down the streets of gold on June 15, 2023.

She was born in Brookville on December 21, 1949 to the late Donald and Vivian (Smith) Eshbaugh.

Marge graduated from C-L High School in 1967.

After she raised her kids, Marge worked as a clerk for the Clarion Hospital Medical Records for 15 years.

She could do anything she put her mind to.

She was 90 lbs of spring steel.

Marge was an amazing mother and grammy and made one heck of a meatloaf along with a large repertoire of other family favorite dishes.

She was also a devoted mother to several beloved dogs over the years.

In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, shopping, vacations to the beach (OBX), watching her stories and The Golden Girls.

Marge is survived by her husband, Bill Renninger of Strattanville; children: Daniel (Jackie) Renninger of Clarion, Kim Renninger-Baka of Strattanville, Eric Renninger of Strattanville, Greg (Brynn) Renninger of Shippenville; sisters: Bonnie Smith of Brookville and Peg (Gordon) Becker of Punxsutawney and sister-in-law, Shirley Eshbaugh of Lebanon; grandchildren: Christopher Renninger, Aaron Renninger, Baylee Renninger, Jackson Baka, Leona Renninger, Esme Renninger, and Veda Renninger.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Eshbaugh; brother-in-law, Pat Smith; and nephew, Bobby Eshbaugh.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.