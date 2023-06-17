Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023.

Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and Jack Carter), and her brothers, James (Letta) McGee, Henry “Hank” (Patricia) McGee, all of the Oil City/Plummer area, Bud (Alice) McGee of Tennessee, and Frederick “Tink” (Claire) McGee of Rhode Island/Florida.

Nina married Arthur (Bud) Harman on January 8, 1954, in Youngsville, PA.

He preceded her in death on February 16, 2023, with Nina by his side.

She is survived by daughter Roxanna Johnson and husband Glenn of Tionesta, son, Ron of Nashville, TN, son, Roger, grandson Kyle and his wife Bethany, and great-granddaughter Murphey Jo, all of Springfield, TN, daughter Rebecca Greathouse and husband Rob of Tionesta, and Garrett and Amy Greathouse and their children Corbin and Lennon of Gibsonia.

She was expecting the arrival of a new great-grandchild in December.

Nina was blessed with many caring nieces and nephews from both sides of her family who were so very kind to her.

Daughter-in-law Rhonda Harman and grandson, Kevin Vargason preceded her in death.

The farm near Wolf’s Corners where Nina and Bud worked together and raised their family was recognized with a Century Farm Award for being in the Harman family for more than 100 years.

For many years Nina served as the secretary for the Wolf’s Corners Fair Association as well as the Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service.

After her children entered high school, Nina worked for the Long Acres Potato Farm, as well as for Alice Jamison and Florida and J. Kepler Davis.

She then began as a long-term employee in the Register and Recorders Office at the Clarion County Courthouse from which she eventually retired.

She was a member of Morris Chapter Order of Eastern Star, Past Matron of Sylvania Chapter OES.

She was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

She and Bud enjoyed playing bingo and cards, especially Euchre which she enjoyed weekly for many years at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

Many friends were made over the years, including at music events, fairs, and festivals.

Nina enjoyed many visits to Nashville with Bud, as well as trips to places like the Great Smoky Mountains, Branson, Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming to visit family, and to Alaska on a family cruise.

You could always find Nina and Bud together enjoying each other and taking in all the activities around them they could.

They are finally reunited after 69 years of marriage.

Nina’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Tionesta Church of God.

Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until Noon, and a service will follow at Noon with Pastor David Hart and Pastor Jodi Poorman officiating.

A luncheon will follow the services where you are invited to share time with the family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Faller’s Funeral Home in Fryburg, PA, and burial will be in the Dehner Cemetery near Fryburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 428, Tionesta, PA, 16353, or to the Dehner Cemetery, 21969 Route 208 Tionesta, PA, 16353.

A special thank you is extended to the teams at Titusville Healthcare & Re-hab and AseraCare Hospice for the care and comfort they provided, and as well as the many friends and relatives for their support, prayers, and kindness to her family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.