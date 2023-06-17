 

One-Vehicle Crash on South 5th Avenue

Saturday, June 17, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Enterprise Accident 03CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash happened on Fridy afternoon on the 500 block of South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Enterprise Accident 02

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 16, for an accident that occurred near Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Enterprise Accident 04

State Police in Clarion, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Enterprise Accident 01


