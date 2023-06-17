Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for Heath Gymnasium

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — After months of waiting, the ribbon was cut on the Heath Gymnasium during a private ceremony on Thursday, June 15.

(Photos and videos by Jacob Deemer)

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Keystone School District Education Foundation board members, members of the media, and the family of Coach Greg Heath.

The gymnasium is named after Coach Heath, one of the all-time winningest high school basketball coaches, not just the in the area, but the entire state.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Coach Heath told exploreClarion.com after the ceremony. “It came out even better than I thought, and it’s just amazing that it happened. We’ve been talking about this for years, how we needed a floor that would be much safer for our kids to play on and easier on the legs. It’s finally here.”

Sport Floors, Inc. out of Koppel, Pa., handled the construction and installation of the floor, which began on Sunday, April 6, and concluded on Wednesday, June 14.

The top part of the floor is made of coated and finished maple wood with a layer of rubber cushioning beneath to absorb shock and prevent stress-related injuries.

“I’m encouraged at the fact that I don’t have to adjust my practices to keep from stress-related injuries,” Heath said. “You always had to think about that when you’re playing and practicing, like how much can we do here conditioning-wise and not hurt their legs. We don’t have to worry about that anymore. So, the future players are thinking this isn’t good.”

Heath, who has spent nearly 40 years as head coach of Keystone’s boys’ basketball team, is one of just three coaches in District 9 history to win over 600 games in his career. He joins Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub and Union’s Don Stemmerich as the only three D9 coaches to reach the milestone.

School board member Jason Say, who spearheaded the project, told exploreClarion.com, “He is one of the all-time winningest coaches in the state, and more importantly, has positively impacted so many lives. Our community and young men who have played for him have been tremendously blessed to have Coach Heath in it.”

The ceremony comes after months of work, which began in November when Say informed the board that a former Keystone graduate offered a $250,000.00 donation to the Keystone School District Education Foundation to install a new hardwood floor in the gymnasium.

“It’s been a lot of work on my end, pulling it all together,” Say added. “And, being new on the school board, it was kind of rocky in the beginning, so it was important for me to see this project go through.”

“I don’t know whether I’d say it was a long process rather than it was a process that had a bunch of steps to it,” said Keystone School District Education Foundation President John Mason. “I’m really pleased at the way the school board, the administration, and the faculty got behind the whole project.”

The donors are Brian and Renee Coll. Brian is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School.

Coll’s first request when he offered a $250,000.00 donation to the foundation was the stipulation that the gymnasium would be named after Coach Heath.

“Being an alumni of Keystone, it was a tremendous honor for my wife Renee and I to donate the funds to make this project happen,” Coll said. “We look forward to seeing the students at Keystone High School enjoy their new state-of-the-art gymnasium floor.”

Heath now joins an exclusive club of basketball coaches to have a gymnasium named after them—most recently, and locally being the playing surface in Tippin Gymnasium, which was officially renamed the John V. Calipari Court, with the words “Coach Cal Court” emblazoned on the hardwood as well as his signature.

Similarly, Keystone’s gymnasium has Heath’s signature engrained on the sideline of the court.

When asked of joining that exclusive club, Heath was predictably humble.

“It’s a great honor, but it also kind of makes me feel old,” he joked. “But, I guess it goes with the territory. Like I said, it’s a special honor, but it wouldn’t have been possible if I wouldn’t have had a group of tremendous young men through the years that have played for me. I’ve been blessed with some outstanding young men throughout the years.”

Joining Coach Heath for the ceremony was his wife, son Garrett, daughter Courtney, grandchildren, and Greg’s mother.

While checking out the new floor, Heath was asked about some of his favorite memories on the old floor.

“I guess I liked the nights when it was absolutely packed and you were turning people away because there just wasn’t enough room in the gym,” he recounted. “The big rivalry games. There were a number of them and they all kind of stand out to me. But, those games were a lot of fun to coach and if you ask the players, they were a lot of fun to play in.”

The construction process of the floor got off to a late start as operations were affected by power outages in the area around the time construction was set to begin.

“We got off to a rocky start, and they had to start three days late,” Jason Say explained. “When they first came in, they were tearing up the floor and that was a bit of a process. There was a whole metal clip system underneath that was attached to the concrete that had to come up. They said that system was a state-of-the-art system in its day, but there was no cushioning between wood and the metal clip system. Now, you can feel the cushion.”

Say and many others openly touted the new floor’s capability of limiting injuries.

“This is going to be a lot more safe for everybody,” Say noted. “This isn’t just for the people who play sports. Every kid in gym class, the gym teacher, anybody who’s in here is going to be more safe because of the floor now.”

“I think everybody is very pleased with the product that we have here,” Mason remarked. “When people walk across it now, they say how much more cushiony it is than other gymnasiums. And, it’s all about the safety this floor provides for the knees of these kids. It’s a nice upgrade, and a great thing that the foundation—with the generous gift of Brian Coll—was able to do.”

The donation of funds that allowed for the construction of the floor brings optimism to the Keystone School District Education Foundation’s future.

“We are raising the level of activity in the foundation,” John Mason said. “Whether it be sports or whether it be something else. I think possibly our next project may be the elementary school playground, which would be a community-type thing. There are all kinds of things like that that the foundation can do.”

Say echoed Mason’s remarks.

“My ultimate goal is to do a lot of things in this school, not just athletics,” Say commented. “I want to look at things for the music program, things for possible the elementary school playground, and fixing some of those things.

“That’s why it was important to me for this to go well because, hopefully, this is the first of many projects like this for the kids.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

Keystone High School S.T.E.M. Students Help Raise Money for Education Foundation

Keystone Unveils Design of New Heath Gymnasium Floor

Keystone School Board Holds Special Meeting to Approve Gym Floor Contract; Start Date Targeted for April 2

Keystone Grad Presents $250K Check to School District Foundation for New Gym Floor

Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath

Keystone School Board Discusses $3.5 Million Renovation Project

Keystone School Board Approves One Mill Tax Hike

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.