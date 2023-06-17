Seifert Cultural Series Supports Community Band Summer Concerts on June 20 & July 18

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Community Band will present concerts on June 20 and July 18 in Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park.

The concerts will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The band comprises 70 members, including “PennWest students, local high school students, band directors, graduates, retired individuals…a little bit of everyone,” according to Brian Hoover, associate director of Student Engagement and member of the CCB steering committee.

The band will play popular and traditional band music.

Hoover recommends bringing a lawn chair. In case of bad weather, concerts will be moved to the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center on PennWest Clarion’s campus. Any venue change will be announced by 4:00 p.m. the day of the concert on the band’s Facebook page.

The band is always accepting members and volunteers.

The band and concerts are supported by the Mary L. Seifert Cultural Series.

“I am very proud of this project and the people from the county who have joined hands to pull this together,” Hoover said. “Mary Seifert wanted to support cultural events for the university and surrounding community, and I think she would be pleased to see that her contribution has helped to produce such a wonderful program.”

In addition to Hoover, steering committee members are high school band directors Lisa Hummel (Union), Sarah Dawson (Clarion), and Kyle Grabigel (Brookville), as well as Brookville Elementary band director Laura Grabigel, PennWest Clarion band director Andrew Ortega, Clarion Arts Council president Hillary Durum, and PennWest College of Education, Arts, and Humanities associate dean Tim Stevenson.

For information or to join the band, visit Clarion County Community Band.

