SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Serving Prime Rib on Saturday, Special Father’s Day Menu on Sunday!

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant is serving a Prime Rib Special on Saturday, June 17, and a special Father’s Day Menu on Sunday, June 18.

The restaurant is not taking reservations. The seating is on a first-come first-served basis.

Saturday Prime Rib

Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib (pictured above) grilled to your favorite temperature.

It is served with fresh bread, a salad, fresh green beans, and a choice of potato.

Available after 3:00 p.m.

ADD A CROCK OF SOUP!

Father’s Day Menu – Sunday, June 18, ONLY

– Creamy Chicken & Gnocchi

– BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

– BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

– New York Strip

– BBQ Chicken Thighs

– Stir Fry

This menu will be run all day on Sunday in conjunction with their regular menu on Father’s Day, June 18th. The restaurant will not be running their normal “Burger Special” that day.

Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Late-Night Food Available at Sweet Basil’s Bar!

Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.!

Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

