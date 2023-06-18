MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Scenes from Forest County Bigfoot Festival–submitted Dave Yeany, one of the organizers.

For more information on the Forest County Bigfoot Festival, follow this link: https://www.forestcountybigfootfestival.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.