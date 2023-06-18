7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, June 18, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
TodayAreas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
TonightPatchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
JuneteenthPatchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday NightA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TuesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday NightA chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 57.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday NightA chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
