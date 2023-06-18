AMONG THE BEST: Union’s Hayden Smith Ties for Second in High Jump at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon



EUGENE, Ore. (EYT/D9) — Hayden Smith arched his back over the bar, clipping it slightly with his heel.

The bar vibrated, but didn’t fall.

As Smith rose from the mat, he let out a yell and fist pump.

The incoming Union senior’s effort of 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump at the Nike Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon Saturday night was good enough for a tie for second against the top high school competitors in the nation.

(Pictured above, Hayden Smith at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore.)

“I was stoked about it,” Smith said. “At 6-7, I missed on my first attempt and I got over it on my second. Then at 6-9, I got it on my third attempt.”

Smith had his eyes on this event moments after he won his second straight gold medal at the PIAA Track and Field Championships over Memorial Day weekend, getting over the bar at 6-8.

Smith, who competes for Union/A-C Valley, hoped to make a strong showing at the national competition.

He did just that.

“It means a lot,” Smith said. “I was talking to Riyon Rankin, he’s No. 1, and we got pictures. That’s pretty crazy to think about.”

Rankin, who is from Brunswick, Ga., won the title also at 6-9. He had fewer misses than Smith and Emmitt Kietlinski of Bowler, Wisc., who tied for the second spot.

Rankin is considered the top high school high jumper in the country.



(Hayden Smith, far right, poses with champion Riyon Rankin and Emmitt Kietlinski after tying with Kietlinski for second in the high jump at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Saturday evening)

“It was a great experience all around,” Smith said. “Just to come and take notes and see what other guys do on their approaches. It’s great just to talk to the other guys and see what they do.”

Smith didn’t train much for the Nike Nationals. He has been nursing an ankle injury since basketball season and wanted to give it time to heal.

He did go out with volunteer coach Dave Sherman once.

It was enough.

“I took a lot of time off,” Smith said. “Dave and I went out to practice once and it was a great day. I ended up clearing 6-7 and we called it at that.”

Smith isn’t done this summer.

His next huge event, he hopes, will be at the AAU Junior Olympic Games at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 29 through Aug. 5.

Last year, Smith won the AAU Junior Olympic championship.

“I’m just getting prepared for the regional in three weeks,” Smith said. “Then, hopefully, Iowa.”

